BERLIN German firms' expectations to be able to export their goods and services have turned negative for the first time in three years, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday, as the euro zone crisis crimps the economies of their main buyers.

Wohlrabe added that he expected Germany's economy - Europe's largest and so far its strongest - to expand overall this year but to suffer a dent in the summer.

