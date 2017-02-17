Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde next Wednesday for talks, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
"They will discuss current issues against the background of Germany's G20 presidency," the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said new sanctions under consideration by the United States would damage relations between the two countries, but it was too early to talk about retaliation, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.