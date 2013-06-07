BERLIN German industry output unexpectedly jumped in April, official data showed on Friday, beating even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll and rising at the fastest rate in more than a year in a further sign of a pickup in Europe's largest economy.

Output jumped 1.8 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed, surpassing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 39 economists for it to remain unchanged and beating the highest forecast for a 1.0 percent rise.

The strongest raise since March last year, it chimed with both positive trade figures released earlier on Friday and a Bundesbank report predicting the economy would bounce back in the second quarter after a dismal winter, before slowing again.

"After the weakening in the second half of 2012, industry output has picked up again since February," the Economy Ministry said in a statement. "The construction industry already seems to be recovering significantly after the harsh winter."

"The prospects for a good result in the second quarter have therefore improved further."

Manufacturing output was up 1.5 percent, while construction output surged 6.7 percent. Only energy production was down, by 1.5 percent.

The Bundesbank's report on the German economy, which it now sees growing only 0.3 percent this year, dampened optimism over Friday's trade and output data. Recent data has been mixed, with figures on Thursday showing industry orders slumping in April.

