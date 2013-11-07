General view of a factory of Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, a company of steel manufacturer Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

BERLIN German industrial output dropped by a more-than-expected 0.9 percent on the month in September, data showed on Thursday, although a two-month average suggested industry in Europe's largest economy remains on the path to recovery.

Output decreased far more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 35 economists for a drop of 0.2 percent. But the reading for August was revised upwards by 0.2 percentage points to show a rise of 1.6 percent.

A two-month average showed a slight rise in output of 0.6 percent, according to data from the Economy Ministry.

"Production in the industrial sector remains generally on an upwards path despite the current slight decline," the ministry said in a statement.

Industry struggled in early 2013 but has shown signs of a recovery in recent months. Data released on Wednesday showed industry orders climbing far more than forecast in September, by 3.3 percent.

