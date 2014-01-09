General view of a factory of Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, a company of steel manufacturer Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

BERLIN German industrial output rose slightly more than expected in November, gaining 1.9 percent on the month, and the Economy Ministry said production likely grew in the final quarter as a whole.

Coming on the heels of data showing a 2.1 percent surge in industrial orders in November, the rise beat a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 29 economists for a gain of 1.5 percent.

"The November data suggests industrial production likely grew over the last quarter of the year," the ministry said.

"The outlook for the industrial sector remains positive on the whole, as indicated both by the upwards trend in orders and the confident mood among companies."

Data for Germany's mighty industrial sector has been choppy over the past few months however, and a two-month average for November and October showed industrial output falling 0.7 percent.

Similarly, orders jumped after a sharp drop in October. Nonetheless economists expect Europe's largest economy to have grown robustly in the fourth quarter and to pick up momentum this year on the back of a global upturn.

A key survey by Ifo think tank released last month showed German business morale improved in December, hitting its highest level since April 2012.

