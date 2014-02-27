BERLIN German EU-harmonised annual inflation decelerated more than expected to 1.0 percent in February, data showed on Thursday, underlining deflation fears and raising pressure on the European Central Bank to act.

The harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) - the measure of inflation used by the European Central Bank - slowed from 1.2 percent in January, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been for it to slow to 1.1 percent.

Economists said the deceleration would fuel speculation about fresh policy action from the ECB but were not convinced the central bank would actually take measures, especially because the decline was largely due to lower energy prices.

"It means there's a higher chance we're going to see the euro zone inflation maybe even coming down tomorrow which will again increase pressure on the ECB to do more," said Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING.

"I don't think the ECB will do anything because confidence indicators have been too strong and it looks as if this period of low inflation will be over by the summer because it's still mainly a story of low energy prices."

Euro zone data due on Friday is expected to show inflation in the single currency bloc decelerated to 0.7 percent in February from 0.8 percent the previous month.

The ECB targets inflation of close to but below 2 percent over the medium term in the euro zone.

ECB members have recently been at pains to stress there is no risk of deflation in the single currency bloc, with policymakers Peter Praet and Gaston Reinesch both saying on Tuesday it was not in the offing for now.

But other data published on Thursday showing lending to households and firms in the euro zone fell again in January and money supply growth remained subdued also piled pressure on the ECB to act at next week's rate-setting meeting.

HICP was up 0.5 percent on the month, less than the 0.7 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

Annual German inflation on a non-harmonised basis slowed to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent the previous month. It had been forecast to hold steady.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)