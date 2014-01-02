A small settlement is engulfed in floodwaters from the river Danube near the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT Summer floods and hailstorms will cost the German insurance industry almost 7 billion euros ($9.7 billion) for 2013, the biggest bill for damages the industry has faced in more than a decade, an industry report showed on Thursday.

German insurance trade body GDV said it expects weather-related catastrophes to intensify in the coming decades, with flood frequency doubling and storm-related damages increasing by half by 2100.

"The accumulation of extreme weather of different types within a few months turned ​​2013 into an extraordinary year," said GDV head Alexander Erdland in a media release.

Hailstorms alone cost the German insurance industry 3.1 billion euros in 2013, GDV said. The June floods cost 1.8 billion euros.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, the 2013 damages are the highest in Germany since 2002, the association said.

GDV represents 464 insurers, including Allianz (ALVG.DE), Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) and Talanx (TLXGn.DE).

($1 = 0.7257 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by David Goodman)