BERLIN German regulator Bafin has asked major insurers to report on the levels of their investments with banks due to fears of contagion from the financial crisis, a German daily wrote on Monday, citing sources in the insurance sector.

Financial Times Deutschland wrote that insurers such as Allianz and Munich Re had to report how much capital they had invested with banks by November 7, and how much of it was put in unsecured bonds.

The threat of a Greek debt default has raised the prospect of a new banking crisis and European bank stocks have tumbled by about a third since July.

A Bafin spokeswoman told the paper however there was "no pressure at all from Bafin on insurers to reduce their involvement with banks."

"That would not correspond in any way to the legal possibilities of Bafin. We cannot tell insurers where they should invest," she said.

The sector is already bracing for Solvency II, a set of new capital rules for the European insurance industry scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2013.

Solvency II is intended to protect policy holders and investors by making insurers align their capital reserves more closely with the risks they underwrite.

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh)