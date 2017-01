German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel attends a press conference after the Franco-German Financial Council meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel plans to raise concerns about Iran's role in the war in Syria and its human rights record during his upcoming visit to Tehran, weekly news magazine Der Spiegel reported in its Friday editions.

The magazine quoted Gabriel as saying Iran could only have normal, friendly relations with Germany when it accepted the right of Israel to exist.

Gabriel will travel to Iran for two days from Sunday.

