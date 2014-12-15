Exclusive - Europe is our common future, 27 leaders to say after Brexit: draft
BRUSSELS "Europe is our common future," the European Union's 27 leaders plan to declare in Rome next week, in defiance of its worst blowback ever - Brexit.
BERLIN Germany plans to finance part of the cost of four new corvette warships for the Israeli navy made by German firm Thyssen Krupp under a deal struck with the Jewish state in November, the government said on Monday.
Following approval by German parliament's budget committee the contract could be finalised before the end of this year, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
As part of its atonement for the Nazi Holocaust, Germany is committed to Israel's security and has often helped pay for the cost of military equipment such as submarines.
The mass-circulation Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that Berlin had earmarked up to 115 million euros for the warships -- which would cost around 1 billion euros in total.
Seibert declined comment on the size of the German contribution.
SEOUL A U.S. policy of strategic patience with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs has ended, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in South Korea on Friday, warning that military action would be "on the table" if Pyongyang elevated the threat level.
PARIS Scandal-hit Francois Fillon was set to be confirmed as the conservative candidate in France's presidential election on Friday, despite dismal ratings, as the window for putting an alternative name on the ballot paper closed.