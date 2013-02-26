BERLIN Italy needs a functioning government that will press on with outgoing technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti's economic reforms, a key ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, faces political deadlock after an election that has left no political grouping with a clear majority in parliament as many voters rejected Monti's German-backed austerity policies.

"It is important that Italy has a functioning government. Monti's reform path must be continued," Michael Grosse-Broemer, parliamentary floor leader of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), said, in the first German reaction to the election result.

