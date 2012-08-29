BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised visiting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's far-reaching reforms on Wednesday and said these would ultimately help reduce Rome's borrowing costs.

Monti's brief visit to Berlin came as the prices Italy pays to sell short-term debt fell to their lowest level since March in auctions this week. Monti said markets were starting to reward Rome for its efforts.

"The far-reaching consolidation and reform agenda of the Italian government is impressive. It needs to be continued and implemented step by step," Merkel told a joint news conference with Monti.

"I am personally convinced these reform efforts will bear fruit, that they will improve Europe's overall competitiveness," said the German centre-right leader.

Since taking over from Silvio Berlusconi, who stepped down in November to avert a Greek-style debt crisis, Monti has embarked on a reform programme including labour market and pension overhauls, spending cuts and deregulation.

He has a strong personal rapport with the German chancellor, in sharp contrast to his predecessor. Bund futures reversed gains after the news conference, with one trader describing Merkel as "very positive" on Italy.

Monti had remarked in a interview in Italy's Il sole-24 Ore on Wednesday that the large difference in spreads between German and Italian bonds could leave Berlin facing an inflation risk, due to artificially low interest rates.

Germany has sold debt at negative yields in recent months - meaning investors are effectively paying to lend money to Berlin in the search for safe havens.

With critical events looming for the euro zone in September, Merkel said European leaders must improve co-ordination with Brussels and the European Central Bank over the next months.

"We are convinced that the path we have chosen is the right one. We are also convinced that we must improve the ability to cooperate within the euro zone over the next months," she said.

Leaders would support the work of Herman Van Rompuy, Jose Manuel Barroso, Mario Draghi, Jean-Claude Juncker, in their proposals and through close bilateral agreements, she added.

European Central Bank President Draghi will next week flesh out his plans for a bond-buying programme announced in August aimed at cutting borrowing costs in Italy and Spain.

The proposals have aroused the ire of the influential Bundesbank, but Merkel has indicated her support.

Italy and Germany also committed to swiftly completing the long-term budget for the European Union, in order to help struggling members of the bloc.

"We have an ambitious agenda in the next weeks but we believe we have the necessary means to strengthen and stabilise the euro zone," Merkel said.

Germany is awaiting a crucial decision on September 12 by its Constitutional Court on whether the euro zone's new permanent bailout facility, the European Stability Mechanism is compatible with German law.

"We believe that the ESM as a supplement to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is of the utmost importance," Merkel said.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Berlin bureau; Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Rome; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Toby Chopra)