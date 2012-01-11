BERLIN The leaders of Italy and Germany dealt a blow to France's hopes for a financial transaction tax on Wednesday, indicating they could only support it if applied to the whole European Union and not just the euro zone.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said his government was more open to the idea in principle, abandoning Italy's blanket opposition in the past, but said the levy should apply across the EU.

"We are willing to back this initiative on an EU level. The ideal situation would be to have it globally. It could make sense if it were among all 27 EU countries. I'm not sure if it makes sense only at euro zone level," he said in Berlin at a joint press conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel said that while she and her Christian Democrat party back such a tax, at both euro zone or EU level, her coalition government was not in agreement on the issue, and hence Germany could not support it.

"We (the Christian Democrats) can imagine it in the euro zone but clearly as the head of a government, you need to have the agreement of the coalition partners ... Therefore, when I spoke on Monday, I made it clear it was a personal opinion."

After meeting French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Berlin on Monday, Merkel said the 17-nation euro zone should move ahead with a transaction tax if other countries continued to block an EU decision.

"Everyone in the government is of the opinion we should (try to get it) on the basis of 27. We will negotiate that until March. There is no agreement (in the coalition) on the question of an introduction in the euro zone and therefore the government cannot represent that position, no matter what I said before," Merkel said.

Among the 10 EU countries outside the euro zone, Britain and Sweden are against the tax, fearing it would harm their financial sectors. This concern is shared by some euro zone countries that also rely on financial services, such as Ireland.

Merkel's junior coalition partners the Free Democrats (FDP) oppose a Tobin tax unless adopted in all EU states.

British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday France was welcome to adopt a financial transaction tax on its own, but that he opposed such a tax across Europe and could only agree if it were accepted globally. Britain has joined the United States and China in blocking such a tax at G20 level.

German institutions and banks on Wednesday condemned efforts to push ahead with financial transaction tax which didn't include leading centres such as London.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Mike Peacock)