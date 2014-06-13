German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Jean-Claude Juncker, former prime minister of Luxembourg and top candidate of European People's Party for European parliamentary elections, attend the CDU congress in Berlin April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel has not altered her view that Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker should become president of the European Commission, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"The German chancellor has very clearly said, including in her recent speech to parliament, that she is in favour of Jean-Claude Juncker becoming the next European Commission president and that she will work towards him getting a majority," Steffen Seibert said, adding that "nothing has changed" in this regard.

