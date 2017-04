A combination of two pictures show the logo of grocery chain Kaiser's (L) and Edeka in Berlin, Germany, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has delayed a decision on plans by the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group Tengelmann, a ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said the two sides had requested more time to respond to Gabriel's demand that jobs would be guaranteed for five years. A 14-day deadline to respond to his demands expired on Tuesday.

