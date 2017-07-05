Suicide blast kills two at bus station in Syria's government-held Hama
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
BERLIN German police evacuated a kindergarten in the western city of Darmstadt on Wednesday after teachers found an unexploded World War Two bomb lying on a shelf among some toys.
"A child had found the stick-type incendiary bomb during a walk in the woods and brought it along to the kindergarten," police spokeswoman Andrea Loeb said.
Teachers called the police after they found the "strange object" on the shelf and the kindergarten was quickly evacuated, Loeb said, adding that a bomb disposal team safely removed the bomb from the kindergarten.
The danger of unexploded World War Two aerial bombs lurking in the soil still haunts Germany more than seven decades after the war ended in 1945.
More than 2,000 tonnes of live bombs and munitions are found each year in Germany, even under buildings. They are defused or detonated in controlled blasts but not before causing disruption, evacuations or sometimes even death.
HAMBURG "Welcome to Hell". That's the greeting for U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders from anti-capitalist protesters in Hamburg who aim to disrupt the G20 summit, already rife with tensions over trade and climate change.
BRUSSELS Belgian police are searching for more members of an Islamist militant cell unearthed earlier this week in possession of assault rifles and police uniform disguises ready for an attack, prosecutors said on Thursday.