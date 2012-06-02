GOETTINGEN, Germany Germany's radical Left party risks disintegration, one of its leaders warned on Saturday, in a fight for supremacy between eastern and western wings which could undermine the re-election prospects of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The party, the second largest opposition group in parliament with 76 of 622 seats, could fall below the 5 percent threshold for voter support and so boost the chances of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens winning a majority over Merkel's conservatives in 2013.

The Left party polled 11.9 percent of the vote in 2009 elections but its support has slipped to seven percent amid the row between the pragmatic eastern wing, descended from former East Germany's communists, and more radical western leftists.

"Our party is showing signs of disintegration," outgoing co-chairman Klaus Ernst told 500 delegates on Saturday at the party's annual congress where a heated battle to find new co-leaders is expected to last well into the night.

"The future of our party isn't only in the west nor only in the east," he said. "The future of our party lies in sticking together."

If the Left party falls below the electoral hurdle next year, the SPD and Greens could win a majority in parliament with just 45 to 46 percent of the vote.

The SPD-Greens have risen to a combined 42 percent in recent polls while Merkel's centre-right coalition has fallen to 38 percent.

LEADERSHIP FIGHT

As many as six people could be in the running for the Left party's two co-chair positions but deep-seated animosities between east and west have boiled over in recent weeks.

"Those who are giving their own party a bad name in public are not helping to resolve the problem but rather making it worse," said Ernst, a westerner who has been sharply criticised in public by some eastern leaders of the party.

The leading candidates include Dietmar Bartsch, an easterner loathed by hardliners in the west, as well as Bernd Riexinger, Katja Kipping and Katharina Schwabedissen.

Former party leader Oskar Lafontaine, 68, had offered to take control again after resigning for health reasons in 2010, but only if nobody ran against him.

He withdrew his offer and has reportedly been working behind the scenes to get his partner, 42-year-old Marxist hardliner and member of parliament Sahra Wagenknecht, elected as party leader.

Lafontaine, a former German finance minister and leader of the SPD who quit that party in 2005, helped turn the Left into a national political force following the merger of the eastern PDS and western WASG parties in 2007.

But its fortunes have faded in the last year and it was kicked out of two state assemblies this year.

Wagenknecht said in a recent interview with Reuters that supporters had been "scared away" by an anachronistic internal debate about communism, a row over a birthday card for Cuba's Fidel Castro and the leadership debate.

(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by David Cowell)