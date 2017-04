Lufthansa check in counters inside the new satellite facility for Munich Airport's Terminal 2, southern Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

HAMBURG Germany's biggest airline, Lufthansa (LHAG.DE). confirmed its 2016 earnings forecast as slightly ahead of last year's, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told investors at the company's annual general meeting.

Partially boosted by low jet fuel prices, Lufthansa had a good start into the new year, Spohr said, but added that costs at the German unit, Lufthansa German Airlines, were still too high and had to be reduced.

Spohr also said that a planned joint-venture with Air China (601111.SS) has not yet come to an agreement.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Tina Bellon, editing by Vera Eckert)