FRANKFURT Lufthansa cabin crew will start a Germany-wide strike on Friday, raising the stakes in a row over pay and conditions with their employer, Germany's largest airline.

The strike will run for a full day from 0000-2400 CET (1:00 AM - 12:00 AM British time), the UFO union, which represents around two-thirds of Lufthansa's 18,000 cabin crew, said on Tuesday.

After an initial walkout at Frankfurt on Friday, the union had extended strike action to Munich and Berlin on Tuesday, forcing Lufthansa to cancel hundreds more flights and costing the airline millions.

