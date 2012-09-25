BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi agree euro zone states must make further reforms to become more competitive and to regain investors' confidence, Merkel's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, Merkel met Draghi in Berlin and they discussed the creation of an independent European banking supervisory body and October's European Union summit.

"They agreed that in Europe, both at the individual state level and within the euro zone, a further considerable willingness to make reforms is needed in order to become more competitive and to restore credibility," the statement said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)