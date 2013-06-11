A sign depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and other politicians is seen next to the Euro currency sign outside the European Central Bank (ECB) during a protest in Frankfurt, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday her government would argue to the Constitutional Court that the European Central Bank is doing what is needed to stabilise the euro and that the euro zone's ESM bailout fund is important.

"(We will argue that) the ESM is important and that the ECB is doing what is required to stabilise the euro," she told a German BDI industry association event.

The Karlsruhe-based court is holding a hearing into charges that the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme is really a vehicle to fund euro zone member states through the back door, in violation of German law.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller, Madeline Chambers, Erik Kirschbaum)