BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to announce on Sunday whether she will run for a fourth term in next year's federal election, the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland media group said on Wednesday.

The report cited sources in the executive board of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

A spokesman for the chancellery declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

At a regular government news conference earlier on Wednesday Steffen Seibert, Merkel's spokesman, said the chancellor would make her intentions clear "at the appropriate time".

