MESEBERG, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged European leaders to make swift decisions on stabilising the euro zone in order to calm markets.

"I believe we are in a difficult situation and we need political courage to grow closer together in the euro zone," she said late on Wednesday, before a meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg.

"This is why we want limited treaty changes... only for members of the euro zone, so we can win back market trust," she said.

Germany would act with determination to bring stability back to the euro zone, she said.

Latest decisions on strengthening the Euro zone bail out fund were important she said, and she hoped for swift decisions on recapitalising Europe's banks.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; editing by Ron Askew)