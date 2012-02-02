German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at her tea cup during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing February 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING Germany wants talks between six world powers and Iran over its disputed nuclear program to restart, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

She was speaking at a joint news conference with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao who said he backed dialogue and did not support any Middle Eastern nation developing nuclear weapons.

The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector over its continued defiance of U.N. resolutions demanding it suspend enrichment, grant unfettered access to the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog and engage in negotiations.

Iran has been open to resuming talks with six world powers frozen for over a year but only to discuss broader international issues, not its nuclear program.

