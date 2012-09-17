BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti had discussed the wider situation in Europe in a recent telephone call but had not talked about any Italian request for aid.

"We spoke about the general situation but not about any specific request," Merkel said in response to a question about the content of the discussion, and whether she supported a call by the head of Italy's employers' lobby last week for Rome to ask for aid.

"Italy is courageously carrying on with its reform programme and has made good progress," Merkel told a news conference, adding that Rome must decide for itself its political course.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin)