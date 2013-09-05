German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives flowers as she arrives to take part in the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Filippov/RIA Novosti/Pool

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Relatively loose monetary policy must be adjusted step by step without causing economic disruptions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 nations on Thursday.

Merkel was speaking shortly before European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's regular news conference. The ECB left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, with markets watching for signs that a euro zone recovery could affect the bank's policy.

German consumer price inflation was 1.5 percent in August, and 1.3 percent in the euro zone as a whole, according to preliminary figures, well below the ECB's target for price stability of below but close to 2 percent.

