BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel threw her support behind the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy on Friday, suggesting it had supported reform efforts in countries such as Spain and Portugal by preventing the euro from rising too much.

Such comments are extremely rare from a German politician, let alone Merkel, who in the past has stressed the independence of the ECB when ministers from other euro zone governments have leant on the central bank to do more to support growth.

The chancellor told a business conference in Berlin that a strong euro "means that it is more difficult for (countries such as Spain and Portugal) to reap the benefits of reforms".

She reiterated her respect for the ECB's independence but added: "At the very least I'd like to ask for your understanding that central banks, like the European Central Bank, have to think about what to do if the inflation rate is so low and to ensure that we don't end up in a deflationary cycle."

Her comments sent the euro EUR= down more than half a cent to below $1.12. [ID:nL5N0YY1GD]

Merkel's remarks on heading off deflation are particularly unusual as Germany's experience of hyperinflation in the 1920s still has policymakers perennially concerned about the risk of loose monetary policy stoking price bubbles.

The ECB has cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.05 percent, supplied banks with cheap long-term liquidity, and begun a programme to buy hundreds of billions of euros in government bonds. [ID:nL6N0V120L] [ID:nL6N0V120L]

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who sits on the ECB's policymaking Governing Council, led opposition earlier this year to the ECB's plan to implement quantitative easing, or printing money to buy government bonds.

The ECB nonetheless went ahead with the move in a bid to revive inflation, which dipped below zero and is still running at just 0.3 percent, far beneath the ECB's target of just under 2 percent over the medium term.

Merkel's comments suggested she believes the move to deploy QE was justified, in part to keep the euro from rising too much and undermining reform efforts in other euro zone countries.

The euro has fallen nearly 20 percent against the dollar since May last year and nearly 10 percent since the start of December, when it became clear that a sovereign bond-buying programme was on the way in mainland Europe.

On Friday, the currency had already come under pressure after the International Monetary Fund pulled out of debt talks with Greece.

Merkel said all parties involved in the Greek aid talks needed to keep talking to resolve the country's problems.

"Where there's a will there's a way, but the will has to come from all sides, so it's important that we keep speaking with each other," she said.

