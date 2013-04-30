BERLIN Italy does not need to justify its spending plans to Germany as long as they remain within European Union deficit limits, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday.

"The ways in which we will find the resources are up to us, I don't have to explain it to anyone...I'm not here to justify the internal choices that we intend to make," Letta told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Italy has committed to remaining within an EU deficit limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product, but Letta has made clear he hopes to ease painful austerity measures in order to stimulate an economy in deep recession.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; editing by Barry Moody)