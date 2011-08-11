BERLIN Perhaps Angela Merkel deserves a break after what seems like three years of nearly uninterrupted crisis fighting.

But that hasn't prevented some German media and opposition politicians from questioning why the leader of Europe's biggest economic power has remained silent, and out of sight, during one of the worst market routs in recent history.

With stocks in freefall and the euro sinking, French President Nicolas Sarkozy abruptly broke off his vacation and convened an emergency meeting of top cabinet members in Paris on Wednesday.

Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and his Italian counterpart Silvio Berlusconi have also been forced into action at a time of year when long holidays are the norm for everyone, including heads of government, in much of Europe.

Yet Merkel hasn't been seen since she kicked off her vacation at the Wagner opera festival in Bayreuth on July 26.

She is back in Berlin after nearly two weeks hiking with her husband Joachim Sauer in Italy's South Tyrol mountains, but has no public appearances scheduled until an event on Saturday marking the 50th anniversary of the building of the Berlin Wall. She will confer with Sarkozy in Paris next Tuesday, the French leader's office announced on Thursday.

Top-selling German daily Bild summed up her invisibility by putting a giant black image of Merkel's silhouette on page 2 to symbolise her absence. The headline read: "Stock markets quake, euro drama -- Why is the Chancellor silent?"

Veteran opposition Social Democratic lawmaker Wolfgang Thierse, a former president of parliament, demanded that Merkel address lawmakers to explain her silence during the crisis.

Government officials scoff at suggestions Merkel that has been less-than-engaged at a time of financial turmoil.

She issued a joint statement with Sarkozy on Sunday in an effort to calm investor jitters and also spoke with U.S. President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron and Berlusconi over the weekend, they point out.

This week she is dividing her time between her private apartment opposite the Pergamon museum in central Berlin and her dacha (country cottage) in the Uckermark region, one hour north of the capital, where she grew up and her parents still live.

Her chief of staff Ronald Pofalla and economic adviser Lars-Hendrik Roeller are both working and Merkel is in constant contact with them via text message, email and telephone, her I-Pad and mobile phone always at her side, said one official.

He stressed that Germany did not face the same acute national problems as France, Italy, Spain or Britain, where rioting forced Cameron to break off his vacation.

"There is no debate raging about Germany's creditworthiness or the risks associated with its budget," the official said. "Therefore Merkel is sending precisely the right signals, namely of dependability and consistency."

EXACERBATING FEARS

He may have a point. Sarkozy's hastily called meeting looked like panic to some and may have exacerbated fears in a market spooked by rumours that France's sovereign debt rating would be downgraded and that leading bank Societe Generale was having liquidity problems.

The rumours, all denied, sent the bank's shares plunging as much as 23 percent on Wednesday. They ended down 15 percent and were sliding again on Thursday, with other financial stocks.

In private, Merkel has described the crisis as a showdown between politicians and markets in which Europe's leaders cannot blink, nor be driven by daily fluctuations in bonds and stocks.

She is also keen to avoid stirring false expectations with public announcements of summits or emergency consultations.

In the past Merkel has often chosen silence over bold action -- an approach some of her advisers say may be linked to the fact that she is a woman.

"There is no blueprint for handling this crisis," one adviser told Reuters last month. "I've never seen so many proposals floating around, so many people offering opinions on what to do. Sometimes it's better not to speak out."

A poll by Harris for French newspaper Le Parisien on Thursday suggested French voters put more faith in Merkel's calm approach than in Sarkozy's frenetic activism.

It showed that 46 percent of respondents trusted Merkel and the German government to help avert another financial crisis, against 33 percent who trusted Sarkozy.

Gerd Langguth, a political scientist at Bonn University and biographer of Merkel, said it was important to draw a distinction between the current crisis in the financial markets and a natural catastrophe or event like the rioting in Britain, where history has shown leaders can be punished for inaction.

German conservative Edmund Stoiber's campaign to unseat Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 2002 faltered in part because he was much slower to react to floods in eastern Germany.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush was criticised in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in August 2005 for waiting more than a day to break off a vacation at his Texas ranch and then flying over a devastated New Orleans on his way back to Washington, instead of stopping at the scene of the disaster.

"It is a big mistake for politicians not to react to natural catastrophes, but the current crisis is very different," said Langguth.

"Emergency meetings and hastily arranged public appearances risk exacerbating concerns at the moment and it's clear that Merkel doesn't want to worry people more."

(Writing by Noah Barkin, editing by Paul Taylor)