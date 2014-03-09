BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a telephone conversation on Sunday that the crisis in Ukraine needed to be solved via diplomacy.

"The chancellor explained the situation in Ukraine and efforts to come to a political solution of the conflict," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a written statement.

"The Chinese president was also in favour of finding such a solution through dialogue," the statement said, adding that Xi said the solution needed to be on the basis of international law.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)