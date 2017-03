German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a news briefing after talks with his Portuguese counterpart Vitor Gaspar at the finance ministry in Berlin, May 22 , 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN The effects of global monetary policy are causing huge problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

Ultra-loose monetary policy around the world has triggered concerns about excessive liquidity and how such policy positions will be unwound, Schaeuble said at a book launch in Berlin.

"At the moment we are having huge problems with the consequences of global monetary policy," he said.

