BERLIN German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle on Friday urged China to use its influence over North Korea to persuade Pyongyang to halt its "threats and provocations", which risked exacerbating North Korea's isolation and poverty.

He welcomed China's support for the United Nations sanctions on North Korea, but added: "It is also Beijing's responsibility to tell the powers in North Korea that with these renewed threats and provocations they have gone too far."

"I urge China to use its influence to persuade Pyongyang that sabre-rattling, war rhetoric, provocations and infringements of international law must come to an end."

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown)