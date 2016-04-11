BERLIN The commission tasked with protecting funds needed for closing down Germany's nuclear plants wants to decide on recommendations for the government at the end of April instead of this week, a commission source said.

"The last meeting should take place on April 27 or 28 now," a member of the commission told Reuters on Monday.

The commission was originally scheduled to present proposals on how to secure funds by the end of February, but the complexity of the task has delayed talks.

Germany's last nuclear plant is due to be shut down by 2022 and it is feared the around 40 billion euros ($45.6 billion) so far set aside in provisions by the big four utilities will not be enough to cover the costs.

($1 = 0.8768 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Christoph Steitz)