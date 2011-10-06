BERLIN Europe must take concerted action to boost growth -- including cutting interest rates -- to avoid tipping towards recession, the head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin, OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said the European Central Bank, which kept interest rates on hold earlier on Thursday, should worry less about its inflation-fighting mandate at the moment.

"You have to take a decision -- whether you fight inflation or whether you go for growth," Gurria told Reuters. "I would have gone for a cut in the rate if I had something to do with it, simply because I think our greatest concern now is growth."

Gurria also suggested the bank's policy could change tack next month when outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet is replaced by Mario Draghi, the head of Italy's central bank, who many see as less hawkish on monetary policy.

"I think it just maybe defers a decision and it will be up to Mario Draghi to perhaps bring it down a bit," Gurria said of Thursday's decision to leave rates unchanged at 1.5 percent despite signs of a sharp slowdown in the European economy.

The Paris-based OECD, a think-tank and an exclusive club for rich countries, last month cut its growth forecasts for the developed world and said governments must take action to restore confidence or the situation could deteriorate.

In Berlin, Gurria said that even if recession is avoided, weak growth would not be enough to protect populations from stagnating in double-digit unemployment, urging Europe to use more of its "firepower" to stimulate growth.

"It's going to be weak in the third and fourth quarters," he said. "Whether you are going to have negative growth for two or more quarters in a country is a very technical question ... We feel like we're in a recession already."

He called on Germany to take a leading role in sustaining the global economy, saying it needed to rework its export-led economy to diversify, stimulate investment and boost domestic demand.

In a speech earlier in the day, Gurria also said that Europe must strengthen its banking sector and all European states should contribute to equipping European institutions with appropriate financial resources.

(Editing by Susan Fenton)