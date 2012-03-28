BERLIN The German government is unaware of any official request from the United States to release emergency oil stockpiles, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters on Wednesday.

France's Le Monde daily had reported earlier that Paris was in contact with Britain and the United States on a possible release of strategic oil stocks to push fuel prices down, citing presidential sources.

Brent May crude has risen almost 16 percent since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Marcus Wacket, writing by Madeline Chambers)