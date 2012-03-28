Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE 100
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BERLIN The German government is unaware of any official request from the United States to release emergency oil stockpiles, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters on Wednesday.
France's Le Monde daily had reported earlier that Paris was in contact with Britain and the United States on a possible release of strategic oil stocks to push fuel prices down, citing presidential sources.
Brent May crude has risen almost 16 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Marcus Wacket, writing by Madeline Chambers)
BRUSSELS The euro zone economy grew less than initially estimated in the last quarter of last year as industrial output recorded the worst fall in more than 4 years in December, estimates from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.