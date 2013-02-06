BERLIN German industrial orders rose in December as contracts from the euro zone rebounded, Economy Ministry data showed on Wednesday, underlining the resilience of Europe's largest economy and improving conditions in the common currency area.

Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake climbed by 0.8 percent on the month, coming in just slightly below the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.9 percent rise.

"These new order data add clear evidence that German industry has reached a turning point," said Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING.

"It looks as if the new optimism of German businesses is based on facts and orders and not on hot air."

The latest Ifo survey showed morale among German businesses improving in January to its highest in more than half a year.

Bookings from the euro zone increased by a hefty 7.0 percent in December, with countries using the shared currency placing 11.6 percent more orders for capital goods, needed for example to boost factory productivity.

That was likely helped by an improvement in euro zone sentiment, which rose for a sixth straight month heading into February according to the latest Sentix survey, which also showed expectations rising to their highest level since June 2007, before the financial and debt crises struck.

Domestic orders fell by 1.2 percent, driven by a 4.8 percent decline in consumer goods orders, putting a dampener on hopes that private consumption can prop up growth in Europe's paymaster.

