BERLIN German industrial orders unexpectedly fell in December by 0.5 percent, Economy Ministry data showed on Thursday, but the two-month average was still up 1.1 percent thanks to an upwardly revised surge in November intake.

The drop in seasonally-adjusted orders missed the forecast in a Reuters poll of 33 economist for a 0.4 percent increase and came after a 2.4 percent gain in November, revised upwards from an originally reported 2.1 percent rise.

"The trend in rising demand for industrial goods continues despite the slight decline in December," the Economy Ministry said in a statement. "It is especially pleasing that the strongly rising orders from the euro zone signal the recovery continues apace."

Orders from within the common currency bloc for goods "Made in Germany" rose 7.5 percent overall in December, with a 16.5 percent jump in capital goods. The two-month average for euro zone orders was up 2.7 percent, beating the figure for 1.3 percent rise in foreign orders overall.

