BERLIN German industrial orders slumped in November by the most since the height of the financial crisis nearly three years ago, prompted by a sharp drop in demand from outside the euro zone.

Data from the economy ministry on Friday showed a 7.8 percent fall in foreign orders drove a 4.8 percent drop overall month-on-month, the biggest decline since January 2009. That was short even of the lowest of 22 estimates in a Reuters poll with median expectations at -1.7 percent.

Orders from outside the euro zone dropped 10.3 percent, while euro zone partners ordered 4.1 percent less than in October.

"We will surely see a few weak months or even quarters," said Gerd Hassel of BHF bank. "We could slip into a slight recession in the winter half but for the full year 2012 we expect growth of 0.5 percent," as long as the euro zone crisis doesn't worsen, he added.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, has weathered the euro zone crisis better than its currency peers but is beginning to feel the pinch, prompting the government, Bundesbank and research institutes to lower their 2012 growth forecasts.

The Bundesbank expects growth of 0.6 percent this year, less than the government's official forecast of 1.0 percent. Think tank IMK has even predicted a mild recession.

"The real economy is beginning to cool. Germany will not be able to decouple entirely from the rest of the euro zone, even though it looks like we will get through the... year better than other countries," said Mario Gruppe, analyst at Nord LB.

But some said not too much should be read into the number.

"There is no reason for panic. This is entirely a technical backlash that follows the strong rise in October," said Andreas Rees at Unicredit. "The German economy has merely shifted down a gear."

The drop in orders followed a strong 5.0 percent rise in October but came after falls in July, August and September.

