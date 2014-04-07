A worker makes final checks at the serial production BMW i3 electric car in the BMW factory in Leipzig September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German industrial output rose slightly more than forecast in February, driven by higher production of intermediate goods and suggesting the sector likely grew stronger in the first quarter than in the last three months of the year.

Data from the Economy Ministry on Monday showed industry production climbed by 0.4 percent, helped by a 0.5 percent increase in manufacturing that offset drops in energy and construction.

The rise was one tick above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 40 economists for a 0.3 percent rise.

"Given lively order activity as well as good production figures in the first two months of the year, output should be noticeably above the final quarter of 2013 in the first quarter as a whole," the ministry said in a statement.

Factories churned out 1.3 percent more intermediate goods and 0.3 percent more consumption goods than a month earlier, but production of investment goods fell by 0.2 percent.

"The latest hard data has closed the gap between buoyant confidence indicators and weak economic activity. Since the start of the year, hard economic data has accelerated," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

"Looking ahead, the German economy should gain further momentum. The formula for success is still the same: the labour market remains tight, order books are filled and inventories are at a 2-1/2-year low," he added.

Coming on the heels of strong industrial orders data on Friday, the data point to mild weather helping the economy to firm growth in the first quarter. Some economists even expect growth of 1 percent.

February's fall in construction activity came after three months of increases, including a 2 percent and a 4.5 percent increase in the last two months, boding well for the sector which often struggles over winter.

"The impact of the mild winter can be seen in the sharp divergence of energy output, down 1.5 percent on the quarter so far, and construction output, which jumped by 5.8 percent quarter on quarter," said Christian Schulz of Berenberg Bank.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by John Stonestreet)