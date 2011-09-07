An employee works at the assembly line of the Ford car factory of Saarlouis, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BERLIN German industrial output rose far more than expected in July, boosted by a jump in durable goods, data showed on Wednesday, offering some hope that Europe's largest economy may avoid recession.

Figures from the Economy Ministry showed that output rose 4.0 percent in July from the previous month. That compared with expectations of a 0.5 percent rise, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

"Industrial output is still on a growth path," said the Economy Ministry in a statement. "The outlook for industrial production is still positive despite higher risks."

Manufacturing output was up 4.5 percent in July from the previous month, with a 15.4 percent jump in durable goods. Construction output rose 3.2 percent while energy fell by 1.0 percent.

"Production is at full throttle. This strengthens our view that the German economy is so far not entering a recession," said Holger Schmieding of Berenberg Bank.

He does, however, expect the economy to be weakening by the end of the third quarter and envisages a slight decline in production at the end of the year.

"But Germany is well-equipped. It can withstand a blow. With full order books, production should tick over nicely even with a slackening of the world economy. This does not feel like Lehman. The starting point is much better," said Schmieding.

Concern is growing among economists that Germany, which has underpinned growth across the euro zone since the end of the 2008 financial crisis, is heading for a slowdown thanks in part to a decline in demand from abroad.

Growth slowed to 0.1 percent in the second quarter and industrial orders fell more than expected in July due to a plunge in foreign demand for capital goods, figures released on Tuesday showed.

However, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he still expected gross domestic product growth of 3 percent this year.

(Reporting By Madeline Chambers and Brian Rohan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)