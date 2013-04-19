German President Joachim Gauck delivers his speech in presidential residence Bellevue Palace in Berlin, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Macdougall/Pool

BERLIN German police detonated a suspicious-looking package sent to President Joachim Gauck's office on Friday, a presidential spokesman said.

"A controlled explosion was carried out in the park next to the presidential palace Bellevue. An initial assessment showed it posed a concrete danger," the spokesman said.

The incident came a day after U.S. authorities charged a man with mailing letters to President Barack Obama and a U.S. senator containing a substance that preliminarily tested positive for ricin, a highly lethal poison made from castor beans.

(Reporting by Thorsten Severin, writing by Gareth Jones)