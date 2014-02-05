BERLIN Germany's private sector expanded at the fastest rate in more than 2-1/2 years in January, driven by strong manufacturing activity, while momentum among service providers eased slightly, surveys showed on Wednesday.

Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks growth in the manufacturing and service sectors, rose to 55.5 in January from December's 55.0 and staying above the 50 mark denoting expansion for the ninth straight month.

The final reading was the strongest since June 2011 but eased slightly from a preliminary estimate of 55.9 due to a revision downwards in the sub-index tracking the services sector to 53.1 from an initially reported 53.6.

"The accelerated increase in overall activity was largely driven by companies in the goods producing sector, as manufacturers saw the largest expansion in output since April 2011," Markit said in a release.

"In the German private sector as a whole, order intakes increased for a seventh straight month, although at a slower pace than seen in December."

Markit added that employment levels rose for a third month running - the longest period of continuous job creation since early 2012. Data released last week showed German unemployment fell more than expected in January.

The German economy, the euro zone's largest, has been a bastion of strength throughout the bloc's debt crisis and recession. Economists expect German growth, which slowed to 0.4 percent last year, to pick up to around 1.7 percent in 2014.

But Markit economist Oliver Kolodseike said services output growth eased to a three-month low.

"New order growth in the service sector inched down to a near-stagnant pace in January, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that some clients hesitated to release their budgets on time," he said.

"Nevertheless, companies felt confident about their business outlook, resulting in further job creation."

Business expectations among service providers rose to their highest level in more than 2-1/2 years, in line with recent sentiment surveys that have shown the mood among German consumers, companies and investors surging to multi-year highs.

A separate Markit survey released on Monday showed Germany's manufacturing sector grew in January at the fastest pace in more than 2-1/2 years thanks to gains in new orders, output and employment.

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)