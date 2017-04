German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses the permanent council of the OSCE, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, in Vienna, Austria, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday that the German government wanted to discuss its concerns about the new Polish government with Warsaw.

"There is perhaps no such sensitive a neighbourly relationship as that we have in Poland. That does not mean we are not going to speak about the things that concern us, but it can influence the way we speak about them," Steinmeier told reporters.

