HANOVER Angela Merkel's coalition and the centre-left opposition were neck-and-neck in exit polls in a state election in Lower Saxony on Sunday, which could deprive the German chancellor of a boost for her bid to win a third term later this year.

In exit polls released after voting ended at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT), Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) remained the biggest party in the state with about 36 percent while their Free Democrat (FDP) allies beat all expectations with 10 percent.

But the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens were also seen getting about 46 percent. A victory in Lower Saxony would boost their chances of unseating Merkel in September's federal elections despite a poor start by the SPD challenger Peer Steinbrueck.

