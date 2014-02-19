BERLIN A centre-left politician at the heart of a row inside Germany's ruling coalition said on Wednesday he regretted having caused the resignation of one of Angela Merkel's ministers as the chancellor sought to restore confidence in her government.

Merkel's right-left "grand coalition", which has been rocked by scandal in the last week, cannot afford distractions from its efforts to push on with complex reforms of the energy and pension systems in the European Union's biggest and most prosperous economy.

The agriculture minister had to step down last week after being identified by Social Democratic parliamentary leader Thomas Oppermann as having warned the SPD about a child pornography inquiry against a fellow legislator.

"I'm really sorry that due to what I made public Mr. (Hans-Peter) Friedrich had to give up his job as minister," Oppermann told reporters after speaking to a parliamentary committee.

But Oppermann insisted he not done anything wrong in calling Federal Crime Office (BKA) chief Joerg Ziercke to try to understand the accusations against Sebastian Edathy.

"I didn't approach Ziercke expecting to find out anything new or secret; I just wanted to understand the issue," he said.

Edathy has denied possessing child pornography. He quit parliament earlier this month, citing poor health.

Ziercke, who also testified to the parliamentary committee, said he was surprised at Oppermann's phone call but had done nothing wrong by taking it. He added that the conversation lasted just three or four minutes.

"I did not tell him anything and Oppermann did not actively try to get me to tell him anything," he said, adding Oppermann told him: "I don't want to cause you any difficulties."

Merkel held a closed-door meeting of coalition party chiefs on Tuesday in a bid to defuse the uproar and restore public trust in her governing coalition.

The meeting ended without comment but Christiane Wirtz, Merkel's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday the result was that all three party leaders agreed they were aware of their responsibilities and that this was reinforced. "And that is the spirit in which the government will continue to be led by."

SPD Chairman Sigmar Gabriel said the coalition remained in a "difficult situation" due to the Edathy affair.

In October 2013 Friedrich, who was then interior minister, passed Gabriel confidential information about the Edathy case when Merkel's conservatives and the SPD were engaged in coalition talks. Prosecutors have complained that the leak may have compromised their inquiry.

Friedrich's resignation has upset the Christian Social Union, the right-wing Bavarian sister party of Merkel's Christian Democrats, and prompted calls for the SPD to offer up a scalp of their own.

CSU leader Horst Seehofer told a group of reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that it was important to clear up the matter surrounding Edathy and Friedrich. "The appearance of any kind of a dirty deal has to be avoided," he said.

