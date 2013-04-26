Peer Steinbrueck, member of Social Democratic party SPD and challenger of Chancellor Angela Merkel walks in front of the Chancellery in Berlin April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN German voters believe the opposition Social Democrats (SPD) would crack down harder on tax evasion than Angela Merkel's conservatives, and also back centre-left proposals to raise taxes on the wealthy, according to a poll released on Friday.

The Politbarometer poll for broadcaster ZDF was a rare piece of encouraging news for the SPD, the biggest opposition party, whose candidate Peer Steinbrueck is running against the chancellor in September's parliamentary election.

But Merkel is still way ahead in voter intentions and personal approval ratings.

The poll put overall support for her centre-right coalition with the Free Democrats at 44 percent, versus 42 percent for the combined SPD (28 percent) and Greens (14).

It will further fuel speculation that September's vote might result not in another centre-right coalition or a repeat of Merkel's 2005-2009 'grand coalition' with the SPD, but a partnership between her conservatives and the buoyant Greens.

Both sides deny any interest in such a coalition but 64 percent of people polled, and 69 percent of Greens, thought the environmentalist party should be open to this option.

WEALTH TAX FAVOURED

The SPD and Greens, who governed together from 1998 to 2005, both want to raise the top rate of income tax to 49 percent from 42 percent, an idea backed by 52 percent of poll respondents.

The left wings of both parties also want a 15 percent wealth tax on assets of more than 1 million euros (839 thousand pounds) - which drew support from 72 percent of those surveyed.

The SPD has decided not to make the wealth tax part of its campaign platform but the Greens' moderate leadership will do battle at a party congress this weekend with a left wing which wants higher taxes on the rich and companies.

The poll - which followed news this week that Bayern Munich football club's chairman was in trouble over a secret Swiss bank account - said seven out of 10 people believed tax evasion was widespread in Germany, especially by the rich.

It showed that the centre left was viewed as stronger against tax dodging, an area where Steinbrueck cracked down when he was finance minister in the grand coalition.

Over two-thirds of those surveyed thought Germany did not do enough against tax evasion. Seventy percent approved of the SPD's policy in some states it controls of buying data from whistleblowers on Germans with Swiss bank accounts.

Thirty percent found the SPD most competent on tax policy versus 24 percent for the conservatives.

Polls generally show Merkel is considered more credible on the euro zone crisis and she even has the edge in some surveys on social issues, a traditional strength of the SPD.

Her decision after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan to accelerate Germany's exit from atomic power removed the main obstacle to an alliance with the Greens.

All recent polls see the environmentalists becoming the third biggest party in the Bundestag lower house, overtaking Merkel's struggling Free Democrat allies and the hardline Left.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)