German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian state premier and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer (R) arrive to give a statement during the annual CSU Epiphany meeting in the southern Bavarian resort of Wildbad Kreuth near Munich, Germany January 6,... REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

KREUTH, Germany The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavaria-based conservative allies on Tuesday collapsed during a speech at a party event but then recovered, a party member said.

Horst Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), delivered the rest of his speech sitting and underwent a check-up by medics, CSU Secretary-General Andreas Scheuer told reporters.

A witness told Reuters that Seehofer had earlier spoken of having a cold. Seehofer, who has had heart problems, also collapsed at an event last year.

(Reporting by Reuters TV and Jens Hack; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)