German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her microphones during the opening ceremony of the Hanover technology fair Cebit March 9, 2014, where Britain is this year's partner country. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition has risen thanks to her prominent role in efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the stand-off with Russia over Ukraine, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

Merkel's conservatives were up 2 points at 42 percent in the Forsa poll for Stern magazine and broadcaster RTL and her Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners rose 1 point to 23 percent.

"The chancellor, who is in constant contact with U.S. President (Barack) Obama and Russian President (Vladimir) Putin, continues to be perceived as a crisis manager," said Forsa chief Manfred Guellner.

Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, from the SPD which formed a coalition with Merkel late last year, has also played a high-profile role in diplomatic attempts to resolve the conflict over Russia's occupation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

Steinmeier's personal approval rating has risen in opinion polls - higher even than the chancellor's in some surveys - but the SPD has not benefited as much as the conservatives.

The opposition Left and Greens both fell a point in the Forsa poll, to 10 and nine percent respectively.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)