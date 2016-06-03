Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
BERLIN German President Joachim Gauck will not run for a second five-year term in office, given his age and health reasons, the German newspaper Bild reported on Friday, citing political sources.
Gauck, 76, is expected to explain his decision in a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, the newspaper reported. Gauck's term ends in March 2017.
A spokeswoman for the president declined to comment.
The German president holds a largely ceremonial role, represents the country in matters of international law and at official gatherings.
The president is not directly elected by the people, but rather by a committee, the Federal Convention, which consists of members of the German parliament and the same number of delegates sent from the state parliaments.
The president has a term of five years and can only be re-elected once. Any German citizen over the age of 40 is able to become president.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.