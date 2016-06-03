German President Joachim Gauck waits for the arrival of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera at the Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German President Joachim Gauck will not run for a second five-year term in office, given his age and health reasons, the German newspaper Bild reported on Friday, citing political sources.

Gauck, 76, is expected to explain his decision in a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, the newspaper reported. Gauck's term ends in March 2017.

A spokeswoman for the president declined to comment.

The German president holds a largely ceremonial role, represents the country in matters of international law and at official gatherings.

The president is not directly elected by the people, but rather by a committee, the Federal Convention, which consists of members of the German parliament and the same number of delegates sent from the state parliaments.

The president has a term of five years and can only be re-elected once. Any German citizen over the age of 40 is able to become president.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Toni Reinhold)