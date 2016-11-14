Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) listens to Chancellor Angela Merkel during a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was "excellently suited" to the largely ceremonial post of president after her conservatives agreed to back the Social Democrat as a candidate.

"At a time when there's unrest and instability around the world, sending a signal of stability - and so the conservatives supporting Steinmeier's candidacy - is in my view right and important," Merkel said.

Merkel's camp had initially hoped to promote its own candidate for the position that will become vacant in March - when current president Joachim Gauck retires - but chose to back political rival Steinmeier to avoid a long fight with his party, which is the conservatives' partner in the ruling 'grand coalition'.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)